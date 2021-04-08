Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 593 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JD.com were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of JD opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

