Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 1,446.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OMRON were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in OMRON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in OMRON by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in OMRON by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. OMRON Co. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $97.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMRNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OMRON in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

OMRON Profile

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

