Captrust Financial Advisors Has $71,000 Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 305.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:WES opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.