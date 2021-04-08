Captrust Financial Advisors Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.