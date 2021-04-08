Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 138.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,179 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $16,674,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 326.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 133,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.29. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $126.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

