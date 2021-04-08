Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 270.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

