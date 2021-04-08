Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $154.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $132.97 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

