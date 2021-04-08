Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $94,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $103.31.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

