Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $113,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,750,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $208.65 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $210.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.35. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

