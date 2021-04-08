Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,891,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,686,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 114.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,611,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,342 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 922,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.09.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.