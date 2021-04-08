Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

DHR opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.07 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

