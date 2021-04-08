Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $101,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,275,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,368,000 after buying an additional 410,217 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,457,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,635,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,493,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

