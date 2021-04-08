Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 365 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $306.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

