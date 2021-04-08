Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,760,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

