Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $1,548,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $590,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUM opened at $411.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $399.82 and its 200 day moving average is $407.21. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.33 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.38.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

