Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Holdings Decreased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.61.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

