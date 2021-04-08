Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cannae by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

