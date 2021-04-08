Canandaigua National Corp Sells 5,128 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

