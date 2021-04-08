Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,092 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 38.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,045. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

