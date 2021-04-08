Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.78 on Thursday, hitting $261.38. 194,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,450. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

