Canandaigua National Corp Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.55. 230,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $249.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

