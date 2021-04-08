Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 77.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,237,000 after buying an additional 33,796 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.22. 28,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,586. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.46 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

