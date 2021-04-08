Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.32.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.69. 143,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

