Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 492,582 shares.The stock last traded at $384.08 and had previously closed at $385.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.09.

The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $259,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

