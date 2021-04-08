Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.05% of UFP Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFPI stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.83.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,457,698. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

