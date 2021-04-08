Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chegg by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Chegg by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG opened at $88.39 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -441.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,954 shares of company stock worth $37,585,849. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.