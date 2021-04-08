Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.97 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Pacific Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

CPF opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

