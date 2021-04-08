Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 100,397 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,397 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $49.16 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

