Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

