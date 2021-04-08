Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $242.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $270.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.19 and its 200 day moving average is $207.18.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.80.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

