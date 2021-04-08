Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.59 Million in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after acquiring an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after buying an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,242,000 after buying an additional 172,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In other news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,472 shares of company stock valued at $111,671,508 in the last three months.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.