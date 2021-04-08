Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 11,098 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

