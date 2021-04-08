Campbell Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

JWS traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

