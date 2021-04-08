Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,104 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up 4.4% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $177.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

