Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.