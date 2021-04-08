Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Cut to $2.75

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $3.00 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

