Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Sells $212,600.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 20.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

