Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $660,300.00 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $786.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $22.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Caleres by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

