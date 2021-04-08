Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

