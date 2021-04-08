Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

CZR opened at $92.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,075,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,007,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

