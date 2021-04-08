Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) versus Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Head to Head Analysis

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, indicating that its stock price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Cabot Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.28 $15.80 million $0.19 22.89 Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.57 $681.07 million $1.62 11.41

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Centennial Resource Development. Cabot Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11% Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Centennial Resource Development and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 4 6 2 0 1.83 Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13

Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus target price of $1.44, indicating a potential downside of 67.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $20.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Centennial Resource Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

