Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.17

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $244.99 million and $95.42 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.00389364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,668,508,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,223,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

