Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 2,000,000 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

