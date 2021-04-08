Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.85% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $9,270,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 486,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

BNR opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

