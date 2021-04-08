BTIG Research Boosts SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Price Target to $28.00

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.59% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPNE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. SeaSpine has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $568.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaSpine by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SeaSpine by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

