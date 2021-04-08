Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.37 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $55.19.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.