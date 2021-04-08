Brokers Offer Predictions for Franklin Covey Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Covey in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

FC stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.29 million, a P/E ratio of -41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.