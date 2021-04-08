Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Target Price at $15.40

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,122. The stock has a market cap of $911.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 611,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.