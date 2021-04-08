Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Target Price at $15.40

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.
A number of research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
VNDA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,122. The stock has a market cap of $911.61 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.
In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 611,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after acquiring an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 203,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
