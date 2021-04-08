Brokerages Set UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) PT at €9.83

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.83 ($11.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

