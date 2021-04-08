Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $43.45

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $43.78 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -547.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

