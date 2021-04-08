Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Target Price at GBX 1,795

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,811.67 ($23.67).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDSB shares. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 37.40 ($0.49) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,337 ($17.47). 3,632,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,857. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,409.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,240.14. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.34%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

